Jan 12 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it
was declaring a $1 billion supplemental cash dividend and that
it expected to have operating profit of at least $10 billion in
2016, roughly the same as its earnings in 2015.
Ford shares were down about 3 percent from Tuesday's close
to $12.45 in post-market trading.
The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it expected record
2015 pre-tax profit, excluding special items, "in the upper half
of Ford's guidance of $10 billion to $11 billion." Profits this
year will be at least as high "excluding special items."
The $1 billion supplemental cash dividend - or $0.25 per
share - is in addition to the first quarter regular dividend of
$0.15 per share, the same as in the first quarter of 2015.
The $1 billion supplemental cash dividend "reflects the
company's strong financial performance in 2015 and robust cash
and liquidity levels."
"As we close out 2015, we are benefiting from six
consecutive years of consistently strong results, and our
performance is allowing us to reward our shareholders," said
Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO.
Ford said it expected North America to sustain its strong
performance in 2016 with an operating margin of 9.5 percent or
higher.
The company expects its Europe, Middle East & Africa, and
Asia Pacific operations to all be profitable in 2016.
"In 2015, we achieved a breakthrough year as promised," said
Fields. "For 2016, we're looking forward to delivering another
outstanding year."
