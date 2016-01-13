(Adds Ford CFO comments on margins, costs)
By David Shepardson
Jan 12 Ford Motor Co on Tuesday declared a
$1 billion supplemental cash dividend, but its outlook for 2016
profit failed to exceed Wall Street's estimates, sending its
stock down in after-hours trading.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it expected record 2015
pre-tax profit, excluding special items, in the "upper half" of
its outlook for $10 billion to $11 billion. That is above the
average analyst forecast of $9.4 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit for 2016 will be at least as high, excluding special
items, said Ford. Analysts were expecting pre-tax profit of $11
billion for 2016, on average.
"Their guidance is in line or below what was expected," said
Matthew Stover at Susquehanna Financial.
Ford shares dipped about 1 percent from Tuesday's close, to
$12.55, in after-market trading.
Ford's chief financial officer, Bob Shanks, told investors
at a conference in Detroit Tuesday evening the company expects
higher costs this year as it invests in new model launches and
technology-driven ventures to offer transportation as a service
or develop autonomous vehicles. Shanks also cautioned that
Ford's North American margins, forecast at 9.5 percent or better
for 2016, may not have much room to improve in a competitive
market.
"At some point margins don't grow any further," Shanks said.
The forecast margins for North America "are extremely strong
margins for a volume manufacturer." Healthier profits from
Europe and Asia offer an opportunity for overall profit growth,
he added.
The $1 billion supplemental cash dividend, or 25 cents per
share, is in addition to the first-quarter regular dividend of
15 cents per share, which is unchanged from the dividend paid in
the fourth quarter of 2015.
Ford paid $2.5 billion in dividends last year, up 20 percent
from 2014.
At an industry conference in Detroit on Tuesday, Mike
Jackson, chief executive of AutoNation Inc, the largest
U.S. auto dealer group, said the peak of the industry's cycle
has been reached and a plateau began in the fourth quarter of
2015. Last year, U.S. auto sales hit a record 17.4 million
vehicles, nearly breaking a record set in 2000.
Last March, rival automaker General Motors Co said it
would buy back $5 billion worth of shares and distribute another
$5 billion in dividends to shareholders by the end of 2016.
GM is expected to offer a 2016 forecast Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Sandra
Maler, Bill Rigby and Leslie Adler)