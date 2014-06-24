By Bernie Woodall
DEARBORN, Michigan, June 24
DEARBORN, Michigan, June 24 Motor Co on
Tuesday unveiled the 2015 Edge, which it hopes will strengthen
sales in the fast-growing near-luxury crossover vehicle markets
in China, Europe and the Americas.
The redesigned Edge will be Ford's first global crossover
vehicle. It has been sold in North America since late 2006, in
Brazil since 2008 and in China since 2011. The new Edge will
begin sales in North America early next year and in Europe by
the end of 2015.
Ford is pitching the Edge as a near-luxury vehicle that can
compete outside North America with premium German brands. Jim
Farley, head of Ford's global sales and marketing, said that in
Europe the Edge will be aimed at market-leading crossovers from
Volkswagen AG's Audi, BMW and Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz brands.
On Tuesday, Ford showed off the new Edge to reporters in
Dearborn, Michigan, and Cologne, Germany. The 2015 Edge was
previewed as a concept last fall at the Los Angeles auto show.
"The all-new Edge is a showcase of Ford's smartest
technologies, the best of everything we have brought to market
to date," said Joe Hinrichs, president of the Americas.
The two-row, five-passenger crossover vehicle shares the
same mechanical underpinnings as Ford's midsize Fusion and
Mondeo sedans.
The global utility market, which includes SUVs and crossover
vehicles, is now 19 percent of total sales, and demand has risen
87 percent worldwide since 2008, Farley said. In China, sales of
such vehicles are expected to double by 2018, when one in three
global utility vehicles will be sold there.
Among midsize crossover vehicles in the United States this
year, the Edge is second behind General Motors Co's
Chevrolet Equinox, which outsells it by nearly two to one.
Through May, the Equinox had sales of about 102,800, up 14
percent from the previous year, compared with 55,400 for Edge,
up 0.4 percent.
The 2014 Edge is priced from just under $29,000 for the base
model, with the top-of-the-line Edge Sport starting at $40,445.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)