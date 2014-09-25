BRIEF-Amedica concludes unaudited condensed financials
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
Sept 25 (Reuters)
* Ford motor co says announces 1,200 new jobs and a second shift at Kansas City Assembly Plant
* Ford motor co says new jobs are in addition to the 2,800 jobs added at Kansas City Assembly Plant in 2012 and 2013
Ford motor co says expansion will not cost extra as it was covered by $1.1 billion investment in 2011
* Noodles & Co says on April 18, 2017, Victor R. Heutz was terminated as chief operations officer of co effective immediately - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNuE1x) Further company coverage: