BOSTON Aug 14 Ford Motor Co says its employee retirement plans will pull an estimated $900 million from Contrafund, the flagship mutual fund of Fidelity Investments.

"From time to time, changes are made to the selection funds to best suit the needs of our employees," Ford said in a statement Thursday evening. "Ford continues to partner with Fidelity through other investment mandates in our defined benefit and defined contribution plans."

The change is expected to happen next month.

At the end of 2014, Contrafund, run by portfolio manager Will Danoff, was among the most popular investments among Ford workers.

Various Ford retirement plans had $863 million invested in Contrafund at the end of last year, according to an annual report by the Ford Defined Contribution Plans Master Trust.

