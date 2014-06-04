June 4 Ford Motor Co said it expected to
incur a "significant" loss in South America in the current
quarter mainly due to low sales volumes and changes to
Venezuela's foreign exchange rate.
The company is also expected to report a bigger loss in
South America in 2014, Joe Hinrichs, executive vice-president,
said on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/pyf89v)
The No. 2 U.S. automaker's loss in South America
deteriorated to $510 million in the first quarter ended March
31, from $218 million last year due to the currency devaluation
in Venezuela and Argentina.
The Venezuelan government in March opened a new currency
platform meant to boost access to dollars.
Ford's operations in Venezuela were disrupted last month due
to a lack of foreign currency to import parts for assembly.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)