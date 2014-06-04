June 4 Ford Motor Co said it expected to incur a "significant" loss in South America in the current quarter mainly due to low sales volumes and changes to Venezuela's foreign exchange rate.

The company is also expected to report a bigger loss in South America in 2014, Joe Hinrichs, executive vice-president, said on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/pyf89v)

The No. 2 U.S. automaker's loss in South America deteriorated to $510 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $218 million last year due to the currency devaluation in Venezuela and Argentina.

The Venezuelan government in March opened a new currency platform meant to boost access to dollars.

Ford's operations in Venezuela were disrupted last month due to a lack of foreign currency to import parts for assembly. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)