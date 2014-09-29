Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Monday:
** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE)
is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest
aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its
fleet and more than double the size of its current
business.
** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football
pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with
privately-owned Powerle