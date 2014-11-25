DETROIT Nov 25 U.S. safety regulators have
closed investigations into about 500,000 Ford Motor Co and
about 100,000 General Motors Co vehicles without calling
for recalls, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
said on Tuesday.
The Ford vehicles involved were 2004 to 2007 model year Ford
Crown Victoria, Mercury Grand Marquis and Mercury Marauder
vehicles, which were under investigation because a heat shield
could rust, dislodge and cause the steering to jam.
NHTSA found the incidents occur rarely and six of the 10
reported complaints to the agency were from a single police
department, which since it corrected its problem in 2011 has
reported no further incidents.
The GM issue involved model year 2014 Chevrolet Impala
sedans. The federal regulator received two complaints of
unintended autonomous braking that resulted in rear-end
collisions.
The Impalas were rental cars. GM investigators believe that
the drivers in both incidents accidentally activated an electric
park brake system, and that there was no evidence of problems
with the autonomous braking systems.
For each of the moves, NHTSA said, "The closing of this
investigation does not constitute a finding by NHTSA that a
safety related defect does not exist."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)