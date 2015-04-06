DETROIT, April 6 U.S. safety regulators said
they would review a petition from a North Carolina consumer
group that sought further investigation into a potential loss of
vehicle headlights or all exterior lighting in almost 518,000
Ford Motor Co large sedans in the United States.
The North Carolina Consumers Council asked officials at the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open a probe
into 517,945 Ford Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis
sedans from model years 2003 through 2005, according to recent
documents filed with NHTSA.
The safety agency had previously opened a preliminary
investigation into the issue in November 2008, and after four
months, closed the probe with a finding of no defect.
Ford officials could not immediately be reached for comment
on Monday.
The North Carolina group alleged a defect in the lighting
control module that powers the headlights, and noted the No. 2
U.S. automaker had recently extended the subject vehicle
warranty for this part to 15 years or 250,000 miles in
requesting the probe, the documents said.
The consumer group cited 604 consumer complaints about the
issue on NHTSA's website, including seven reports of vehicle
crashes, according to the NHTSA documents.
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that can lead to a recall if regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.
