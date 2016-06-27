(Changes conversion)
By Eveline Danubrata and Yuddy Cahya
JAKARTA, June 27 Ford Motor Co's dealers
in Indonesia are demanding around $75 million in compensation
after the U.S. carmaker announced in January it would close all
operations in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
The car market in Indonesia is dominated by Japan's Toyota
Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Last year,
General Motors Co shut its factory near Jakarta. (reut.rs/28XQvwS)
Six businesses which oversee 31 Ford dealerships in
Indonesia say they have sent a second letter about possible
legal action to Ford, Ford International Services and PT Ford
Motor Indonesia.
In a joint statement on Monday, the dealers say they will
take the Ford companies to a Jakarta court if there is no
settlement, Harry Ponto, the dealers' legal representative, told
Reuters by phone. They say they account for 85 percent of Ford's
total sales in Indonesia.
Ford's decision came "out of the blue" for local dealers,
which had made sizeable investments in showrooms and other
facilities to support an expansion plan that Ford announced in
2011, Ponto said.
"This is something that was done unilaterally and was unfair
for the Indonesian partners. It's an action that is beneath an
international brand like Ford," Ponto said.
Ford's move could damage the confidence of Indonesian
businesses in foreign investors, he said.
The automaker, which had a less than one percent market
share in Indonesia, said in January it would exit all areas of
business including sales and imports.
Ford said it was engaging with its dealers to implement its
plan to exit Indonesia later this year, while ensuring that its
customers continue to receive service, parts and warranty
support.
"Our decision to exit the Indonesia market came after
pursuing every possible option," a company spokesman said in an
email on Monday. "It became clear, however, that there would be
no path to sustained profitability."
One of the Ford dealers, PT Kreasi Auto Kencana, invested
more than 500 billion rupiah ($38 million) in buildings,
equipment and manpower over the last few years, Nugroho
Suharlim, Kreasi's operation and marketing division head, told
Reuters by phone.
It now faces substantial losses, Suharlim said, adding that
the contract it signed with Ford, which was renewable every two
years, did not contain any clause governing what would happen if
Ford were to leave Indonesia.
($1 = 13,320.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Yuddy Cahya; Editing by
Christopher Cushing/Ruth Pitchford)