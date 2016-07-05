DETROIT, July 5 U.S. safety officials from the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have opened an
investigation into possible exposure to carbon monoxide in
recent models of the Ford Motor Co Explorer SUVs, the
regulator's website showed on Tuesday.
The investigation into model year 2011 to 2015 Explorer SUVs
was opened last Friday by NHTSA which said it has identified 154
complaints of "occupants smelling exhaust odors in the occupant
compartment," and that some of the vehicle owners "expressed
concerns about exposure to carbon monoxide."
"We will cooperate with NHTSA on this investigation as we
always do," a Ford spokeswoman said.
NHTSA often opens an investigation to determine if there is
need for a recall of the vehicles involved. An investigation can
lead to a recall but does not always.
One crash has been reported that is linked to the potential
hazard, and no injuries, NHTSA said.
Federal officials did not say how many Explorer SUVs would
be affected by the investigation.
The problem has been noticed, some Explorer owners told
NHTSA, when the vehicle is at full throttle such as climbing
steep hills, or when the air-conditioning system is
recirculating air into the cabin.
Ford in December 2012 and July 2014 issued two "technical
service bulletins," which alert dealers' repair shops how to fix
the potential problem. Some Explorer owners reported no solution
to the issue after the repairs Ford Motor directed in the
bulletins were conducted, NHTSA reported.
