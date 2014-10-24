(Adds comment from Industry Minister spokesman)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Oct 24 Ford Motor Co has rejected
a pitch to make a new investment in its Windsor, Ontario, plants
and decided to put the money in Mexico as the company originally
planned, the head of Canada's main auto workers' union said on
Friday.
Unifor President Jerry Dias called the decision a
significant blow, saying the program would have stabilized the
Windsor operation for a decade, bringing a new engine program to
the facilities.
"This was a project that was earmarked for Mexico and we
tried to have it diverted to Canada," he told Reuters. "We were
close, but just couldn't get it over the finish line."
In a release, Unifor said the program would have created
1,000 new jobs in Windsor, a Canadian auto manufacturing hub
located just across the border from Detroit. The Globe and Mail
reported on Friday that the investment could have been about C$2
billion ($1.8 billion).
Ford said in a statement that for competitive reasons, it
would not disclose its future manufacturing or product plans.
But a spokesman for Industry Minister James Moore said that
Ford asked both the federal and provincial governments for
funding.
"After weeks of discussions, it was determined that the
terms laid out in Ford's proposal were not in the best interest
of Canadian taxpayers," said spokesman Jake Enwright.
"We support projects that secure high-value jobs and deliver
long-term economic benefits to Canada and the terms laid out in
Ford's proposal did not meet those objectives."
In late August, union leaders told local media that they had
started discussing new investment in Windsor.
Mexican plants can have much lower costs, but Canadian
unions often argue that their workers are skilled and
experienced, and building a new facility is typically more
expensive than upgrading an established site like Windsor.
Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector union, has urged
Ontario and Canada's federal government to do more to support
manufacturing.
On Oct. 1, Ford said it was adding 1,000 jobs at its
Oakville Assembly, west of Toronto, which will produce the 2015
Ford Edge crossover utility vehicle. Last year the company
announced a C$700 million investment in the Oakville plant.
($1 = 1.12 Canadian dollars)
(With additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and
Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Additional writing by Allison Martell;
editing by Jeffrey Hodgson, Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)