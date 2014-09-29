DETROIT, Sept 29 Ford Motor Co's luxury brand Lincoln will triple its sales by 2020 to 300,000 vehicles globally, from 100,000 in 2013, the automaker's Lincoln chief said on Monday.

Kumar Galhotra, Ford's Lincoln chief, also said the brand will introduce two new models between 2016 and 2020, which will come after next year's rollout of a new version of its crossover, the MKX.

Most of the growth will come in China, where Lincoln will increase its footprint from three dealers by the end of October and eight by the end of this year, Galhotra said.

Galhotra spoke at a day for investors near Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)