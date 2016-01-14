(Adds Ford comment, context, background)
MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Ford Motor Co will
announce a new automobile plant in the central Mexican state of
San Luis Potosi during the first quarter, three Mexican
officials familiar with company plans said on Thursday.
The plant should produce around 350,000 cars annually,
according to two officials, and the investment should be worth
slightly over $1.5 billion, one of them said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Ford declined to comment on the reports.
"We do not comment on speculation," company spokeswoman
Kelli Felker said.
It is not clear yet which model will be built at the plant.
Ford said in November that it will stop building Focus
compact cars at a factory in Wayne, Michigan in 2018. Officials
at the United Auto Workers union have said the replacement for
the current Focus will be made in Mexico.
The company has not yet said where it will go.
Mexico is an increasingly attractive production base for
global carmakers, with infrastructure, supply base and
productivity all improving, analysts say.
A recent plunge in the Mexican peso against the dollar to 18
to the greenback from about 13 in mid-2014 has also made the
country more appealing for U.S. manufacturers.
The San Luis Potosi plant would be the latest in a series of
major bets on Mexico's auto sector, where total investment in
the industry had reached $19 billion in the first two years of
President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration alone.
The president took office in December 2012.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Dave Graham, Luis Rojas and
Adriana Barrera and Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Matthew
Lewis, Bernard Orr)