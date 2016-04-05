DETROIT, April 5 U.S. Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump said the move by Ford Motor Co to build a manufacturing plant in Mexico "is an absolute disgrace" and shows the need to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ford confirmed plans to build a plant in San Luis Potosi and an investment of $1.6 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)