Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Oct 13 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford Motor Co Says To Add 850 Hourly Jobs At Its Dearborn, Michigan Assembly Plant And Other Facilities To Build New F-150 pickup truck
* More than 500 for Dearborn truck plant, almost 300 for Dearborn stamping plant & more than 50 for Dearborn diversified facility Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.