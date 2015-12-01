Dec 1 Ford Motor Co named Raj Nair
executive vice president, product development, in addition to
his role as chief technology officer.
Nair, 50, has been Ford's CTO since April 2012. He will
report to Chief Executive Mark Fields.
Nair oversees projects such as the development of the
aluminum bodied F-series pickups and the spread of turbo-charged
engines across Ford lineup.
The carmaker also said John Fleming, executive vice
president, manufacturing and labor affairs, will retire after
more than 48 years at the company.
Fleming will be succeeded by Bruce Hettle, who is currently
vice president, North America manufacturing.
