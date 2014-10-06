DETROIT Oct 6 U.S. safety regulators have
opened a probe of an estimated 938,000 Ford Motor Co
mid-sized sedans due to complaints about steering issues.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration initiated
what is called a preliminary evaluation into certain models of
the Ford Fusion and Fusion Hybrid, Lincoln MKZ and MKZ Hybrid
and Mercury Milan from model years 2010 to 2012, according to a
document on the safety agency's website.
A Ford spokeswoman said on Monday that the No. 2 U.S.
automaker is cooperating in the probe.
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that could lead to a recall if regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.
The NHTSA said it has identified 508 complaints alleging
loss of steering power and increased steering effort in the
models equipped with rack mounted electric power assisted
steering. Four of the complaints allege the steering-assist
failure resulted in increased steering effort that contributed
to a loss of vehicle control and a crash, but no injuries were
listed.
In addition, the NHTSA said it has identified related
information in Early Warning Reporting field report data
submitted by Ford.
Many of the complaints indicated observing a power steering
warning message as the failure occurred and in some cases the
condition was corrected by restarting the vehicle, according to
the NHTSA. However, many reports said the condition returned
again after restart.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Tiffany Wu)