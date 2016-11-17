(Corrects in first paragraph to clarify that lower profit due
to lower auction values of its products, not risk factors)
Nov 17 Ford Motor Co on Thursday lowered
the 2017 pretax profit forecast for its financial services arm
by $300 million to about $1.5 billion, due to lower auction
values for used vehicles.
Ford affirmed that it expects full company pretax profit in
2017 to be down from 2016, and sees its core business to improve
in 2018. In September, Ford lowered its forecast for pretax
profit this year by $600 million to $10.2 billion. (bit.ly/2fYYv2x)
The company expects Ford Credit to record a pretax profit of
about $1.5 billion in 2017, down about $300 million from its
prior estimate.
Ford expects its core automotive business to improve in 2017
and 2018.
Ford shares fell 1.1 percent to $11.86 in early trading.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Ted Kerr and Jeffrey Benkoe)