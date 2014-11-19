DUBAI Nov 19 Ford Motor Co's drive to
make its sport utility vehicles (SUV) and other models lighter
to save fuel and boost performance will not be delayed by a
recent drop in oil prices, Executive Chairman Bill Ford said on
Wednesday.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker this month started production of a
redesigned, aluminium-intensive F-150 full-size pickup truck --
its key profit generator. It has said it could incorporate more
of the light metal into its models in the future.
Asked whether a plunge in oil prices -- Brent fell to more
than a four-year low of below $77 per barrel last week
-- gave the company second thoughts about all the investment to
make pickup trucks lighter, Ford told Reuters: "No, not at all."
"I think our customers ... will find a better truck because
of it, not just a more fuel-efficient truck," he said, standing
next to a bright yellow Ford Mustang GT convertible on the 112th
floor of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai.
"And on other products, we will continue to lightweight but
it won't only be aluminium. We will be using other materials as
well that will lightweight our vehicles," he said.
The F-150, the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. market for
32 straight years, has contributed the lion's share of Ford's
global pretax profit, and its latest launch is closely watched
by analysts and investors.
Ford is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to celebrate the
50th anniversary of the iconic Mustang sports car, which was cut
in six pieces and taken up by lifts to be reassembled at an
outside terrace of the Dubai skyscraper.
The carmaker is betting on future growth in oil wealthy Gulf
Arab countries, where low, subsidized petrol prices fuel sales
of gas-guzzling SUVs, planning to bring 25 new products to the
Middle East in the next two years.
The UAE, the second largest Arab economy after Saudi Arabia,
is the biggest market for Mustang cars outside of North America.
The new F-150 is expected to head to the region in early 2015
after the December sale launch in North America.
Asked whether it made sense for the company to set up a new
assembly plant in the Middle East or North Africa, Ford said:
"Perhaps but it is too early for us to make that determination.
We are certainly looking at it."
Industry sales in the Middle East and Africa are expected to
soar 40 percent to 5.5 million vehicles by 2020, the carmaker
expects.
Ford, unlike rival General Motors, does not plan to
set up a formal corporate venture fund to invest in cutting-edge
future mobility technologies, but rather will continue investing
through a private venture capital fund with several partners.
"We certainly looked at going that route but I think it is
absolutely a wrong thing to do," Ford said, adding that venture
capital firms he visited in Silicon Valley pointed out to him
that almost all venture capital effort by a corporation fails.
"I believe our role is best as a quick adaptor of new
technology, to be very nimble, to realize who's the best out
there, who's newest to market and then go with them," he said.
