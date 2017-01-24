DETROIT Jan 24 Ford Motor Co, in a bid
for a piece of the rapidly growing global auto parts market, is
launching a new brand called Omnicraft to sell parts to Ford
dealers and independent repair shops to fix competitors'
vehicles.
Omnicraft joins Ford's established Motorcraft which makes
parts for Ford vehicles.
Frederiek Toney, president of Ford's customer service
division, said the global business for automotive parts, which
is now estimated at more than $500 billion, and service will
expand by 70 percent in the next six years or so.
Toney would not say how much of the global market Ford wants
to capture, but said that in 10 years the company would be
pleased if 10 percent to 15 percent of its parts sales were from
Omnicraft.
Suppliers will make the parts, and Ford will sell them at a
profit, but says they will be competitively priced, in part to
attract independent repair shops as well as its own dealers.
Having the parts for non-Ford vehicles will allow dealers to
increase repair and service business, as well as offer an
opportunity to convince owners to look over new Ford cars and
trucks while they are at the dealership.
At first, Omnicraft parts will be sold at Ford and Lincoln
dealerships, of which there are 3,200 in the United States and
10,500 globally. Omnicraft will be active in Ford's major
markets around the world, Toney said.
As the average age of vehicles increases, especially in
mature markets like the United States and Europe, there is more
of a need for auto parts, said Toney, "which is no secret. It
behooves us to try to compete for the life cycle of ownership"
and not to focus as Ford has on the early years of that cycle.
In the U.S. market, the average age of a vehicle on the road
is more than 11 years.
