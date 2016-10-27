(Adds detail, background, mentions presidential campaign issue)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 27 Ford Motor Co said on
Thursday it will idle the Wayne, Michigan factory an extra two
weeks by the end of the year, adjusting to light demand for the
Focus compact and C-Max hybrid cars made there.
This is in addition to the normal holiday shutdown for all
Ford North American plants in the last week of the year, a Ford
spokeswoman said.
Ford, when it issued its third quarter earnings earlier on
Thursday, said it was cutting inventories because it expects a
slight downturn in the U.S. new vehicle market in 2017.
Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said one of the
three shifts at the F-150 pickup truck plant in Kansas City,
Missouri will be out next week to manage inventory. This is in
addition to this week's full-plant shutdown for the same reason,
which Ford revealed earlier this month.
The Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne is the same factory
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pointed to when he
blasted Ford for moving U.S. jobs to Mexico.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields has said Ford is
maintaining American jobs by keeping the company strong enough
to compete in a tough market where profit margins for small cars
are slight.
During contract talks in 2015, Ford confirmed that it would
move Focus and C-Max production out of its Wayne, Michigan,
plant in 2018. The United Auto Workers union said at the time
that Ford planned to build the next Focus in Mexico.
A source briefed on the matter said the shift of production
to Mexico was expected to take place next year before the start
of the 2018 model year.
In April, Ford reiterated that it was planning to build two
new vehicles at the Wayne plant beginning in 2018. UAW officials
have and analysts have said they expect Ford to build a new
Bronco SUV and Ranger midsize pickup there.
Earlier this month, Ford also announced temporary plant
shutdowns in Kentucky and in Mexico to manage inventory of its
Escape SUV and Lincoln MKC SUVs, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans,
and the Fiesta small car.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)