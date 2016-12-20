DETROIT Dec 20 Ford Motor Co will close
its Kansas City, Missouri pickup truck and van plant for a week
in early January to match production and demand, the automaker
said on Tuesday.
The plant makes F-150 pickup trucks and Ford Transit vans.
Ford also closed the Kansas City plant for a week a couple of
months ago.
The move comes a day after GM announced it was closing five
U.S. plants, mainly ones that make light-selling sedans, in
January from one to three weeks.
Later on Monday, GM also said that in March it will lay off
about 1,300 plant workers and cut the second shift at its
Detroit-Hamtramck plant. The plant makes the Chevrolet Volt
plug-in hybrid, and three sedans: the Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac
CT6 and Buick LaCrosse.
Sedans remain essential for most auto manufacturers, but
U.S. consumer appetite for them has waned in the past few years
in favor of SUVs and pickup trucks.
"General Motors will explore placement opportunities at
other GM facilities for those affected by this decision," the
company said in an emailed statement.
The new layoffs are on top of 2,000 as GM in January
eliminates a shift each at plants in Lordstown, Ohio and
Lansing, Michigan, which the company announced in November.
The single week shutdown of the Ford Kansas City plant will
allow "time to perform maintenance" of the machinery at the
factory, Ford said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Data from the Automotive News, which reported the Kansas
City shutdown earlier on Tuesday, shows there were 108 days of
Transit inventory at the start of this month, up from 82 days a
month earlier. The Kansas City plant is the only U.S. plant that
makes the Transit van.
The Volt has been well-received among electrified vehicles,
with sales up nearly 60 percent this year through November.
However, it remains a low-volume niche product at about 2,500 in
U.S. sales in November.
U.S. sales of the Impala are down 20 percent this year, and
inventory data for the Buick LaCrosse shows a lofty 168 days of
supply, and for the Cadillac CT6 it was 111 days, Automotive
News data shows.
Overall, Ford held 83 days of U.S. vehicle supply at the
star to this month, down from 90 days a month earlier, and GM
was holding 86 days supply, from 84 days a month earlier, the
data shows.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)