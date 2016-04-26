By Joseph White
DETROIT, April 26 Ford Motor Co will
invest $1.6 billion in two U.S. factories to start making a new
automatic transmission and expand output of certain commercial
trucks, the company said on Tuesday.
Ford said the moves would support a total of 650 jobs but
would not say how many new ones would be created.
The announcement comes three weeks after Ford said it would
spend $1.6 billion to build a new vehicle assembly plant in
Mexico, drawing fire from Republican U.S. presidential candidate
Donald Trump.
Ford has countered that it intends to invest $9 billion in
U.S. factories, as outlined in the company's 2015 contract with
the United Auto Workers union.
The larger of Ford's latest U.S. investments will be $1.4
billion for a production line at a Livonia, Michigan, factory to
produce a new 10-speed automatic transmission for the company's
rear-wheel-drive vehicles.
The Livonia plant currently employs about 1,550 hourly and
salaried workers in total. The new 10-speed transmission line
will employ about 500 union workers, Ford said.
"Most of the people will move from building one transmission
to another," Joe Hinrichs, president of Ford's Americas
operations, said in an interview.
The United Auto Workers said last fall that Ford planned to
spend as much as $1.8 billion overhauling that factory to
produce three new transmissions.
Separately, Ford said it would spend $200 million at an
assembly plant in Avon Lake, Ohio, near Cleveland to add
production of Super Duty chassis cab trucks, which typically are
commercial vehicles such as ambulances or tow trucks.
Ford has outlined just $1.7 billion of the $9 billion in
manufacturing investments promised to the UAW last year. The
Dearborn, Michigan, company has 55,300 hourly workers at its
U.S. factories, more than any other automaker in the United
States, including larger Detroit rival General Motors Co.
The future of auto manufacturing jobs has become a
politically charged issue because of the federal bailouts of GM
and the former Chrysler Group, and because UAW positions are
under pressure from the growing number of car plants in Mexico.
The Mexican factories pay workers hourly wages of roughly
$8.25, compared with about $60, including benefits, for Ford UAW
members, according to the Center for Automotive Research in Ann
Arbor, Michigan.
Hinrichs said Ford has worked hard to make its U.S.
manufacturing operations more efficient.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)