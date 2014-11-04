DETROIT Nov 4 Ford Motor Co said on
Tuesday it was calling back 202,241 vehicles in five North
American recalls covering several issues, including an incorrect
repair in a previous recall.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it was aware of one accident
in the case of the improperly repaired vehicles, but no injuries
related to any of the issues.
The company is recalling 38,645 Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury
Grand Marquis and Lincoln Town Car vehicles from model years
2005 through 2011 because they may have been improperly repaired
in a previous recall for an issue with the lower intermediate
steering shaft that could result in loss of steering.
Dealers will inspect and replace the steering shaft as
needed, Ford said.
It is recalling 134,947 Flex and F-150 vehicles from model
year 2014 because of a passenger seat sensing issue that could
result in the passenger air bag not deploying in certain front
crashes, increasing the risk of injury.
Dealers will widen the gap between the manual seat frame and
the seat track assembly and then recalibrate the seat occupant
classification system, Ford said.
The company is recalling 960 F-150 pickup trucks from model
year 2014 because an incorrectly adjusted brake pedal position
switch could cause a delay or non-illumination of the brake
lights when the brake pedal is depressed.
Ford said it is advising customers not to use cruise control
until the trucks have been repaired because they may need to use
additional brake pressure to disengage that system. However, the
cruise control off switch on the steering wheel will continue to
disengage the system.
Dealers will remove and reinstall the brake pedal position
switch, Ford said.
The other two recalls both affect Ford Transit Connect
vehicles. In the first, 25,597 of the 2014 models are being
recalled because the fuel and vapor lines may be incorrectly
routed, which could cause a fuel leak and lead to a fire.
The second one affects 92 of the 2015 models because the
bracket that holds the fuel filter to the vehicle frame may
become detached over time, resulting in knocking sounds or an
engine stall, which could increase the risk of a crash.
In the first Transit Connect recall, dealers will inspect
the lines and reroute and replace them as needed, Ford said. In
the second one, dealers will reinforce the underbody structure
if necessary.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)