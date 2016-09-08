(Adds number of warranty claims, closing share price)
Sept 8 Ford Motor Co lowered its 2016
adjusted pre-tax profit forecast to $10.2 billion from the at
least $10.8 billion it forecast in July because of a $640
million charge for an expanded vehicle recall, the company said
on Thursday.
The recall is for side-door latches that may come unhinged
while vehicles are in motion. It was expanded on Thursday by 1.5
million vehicles to 2.4 million vehicles.
"With this expanded (recall), we now expect our 2016 total
company adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $10.2 billion. We
continue to expect our total company adjusted pre-tax profit in
the third quarter of 2016 to be about 10 percent of our
full-year 2016 results," Ford said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
That would suggest a third-quarter adjusted pre-tax profit
of about $1 billion, down about 60 percent from $2.7 billion a
year earlier. Last year, Ford set a company record for any third
quarter's adjusted pre-tax profit.
Ford said in July that the second half of 2016 will not be
as profitable as the first half of this year, when it recorded
$6.8 billion of adjusted pre-tax profit. That is partly because
of beneficial factors that will not reoccur in the second part
of the year and the expense of the rollout of Ford's highly
profitable Super Duty large pickup trucks.
Ford shares on Thursday closed at $12.73, up 0.2 percent.
When it issued second-quarter financial results in late
July, Ford said its 2016 adjusted pre-tax profit would be equal
to or greater than last year's $10.8 billion.
Ford said the new expense will show in its third-quarter
results and primarily in North America, its most profitable
region which has been driving record company profits recently.
The company has recalled nearly 4 million vehicles for door
latch issues in six separate recalls since 2014.
Ford said the latest expansion was at the request of the
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after the
automaker in August issued a regional recall covering 830,000
vehicles.
The recall includes the 2013-15 Ford C-MAX and Ford Escape,
2012-15 Ford Focus, 2015 Ford Mustang and Lincoln MKC and
2014-16 Ford Transit Connect.
NHTSA said in 2015 it had 1,102 reports related to the
problem and Ford said it had 10,883 warranty claims related to
door latch failures. Some owners told NHTSA they used ropes or
tape or seatbelts to restrain doors.
