DETROIT Dec 4 Ford Motor Co said on
Thursday it is recalling almost 20,000 Transit Connect cargo
vans in the United States and its territories because of a
potential loose plastic panel.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker is recalling 19,825 vans from model
year 2014 because an exterior plastic panel on the sliding doors
may not stick properly, resulting in noise, water leaks, a loose
panel, or a separation while the vehicle is in motion. That
could increase the risk of an accident or injury.
Dealers will remove and reinstall the sliding door plastic
panels using proper materials and procedures at no cost to the
customer, Ford said.
The company is also recalling 728 Ford Mustang cars from
model year 2015 in the United States and Canada for a potential
fuel line leak. It said a fuel pressure sensor may have been
installed incorrectly and may lead to leaks and possibly a fire.
Ford said it was not aware of any fires, accidents or
injuries relating to either of the two issues.
The company said 712 of the cars equipped with 2.3-liter
engines were sold in the United States and its territories and
16 were sold in Canada.
Dealers will replace the fuel supply tube assembly at no
cost, Ford said.
