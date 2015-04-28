By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
| DEARBORN, Mich, April 28
DEARBORN, Mich, April 28 Ford Motor Co on
Tuesday posted a profit that missed analyst expectations as it
sold fewer vehicles in North America due to the rollout of the
F-150 pickup truck and continued to lose money in South America
and Europe.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker maintained its full-year forecast
of pretax profit of between $8.5 billion and $9.5 billion. The
company improved its forecast for North American operating
margin to 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent from 8 percent to 9
percent.
Net income in the first quarter fell 7 percent to $924
million, or 23 cents a share, compared with $989 million or 24
cents a share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of
26 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman in Dearborn, Mich)