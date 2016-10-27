UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
DETROIT Oct 27 Ford Motor Co on Thursday said third-quarter net income fell by more than 50 percent as lower sales, higher recall costs and a complicated launch of a new pickup truck undermined profitability in North America. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.