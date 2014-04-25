DETROIT, April 25 Ford Motor Co posted
lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Friday as the No. 2
U.S. automaker increased warranty reserves in North America for
older vehicles by $400 million.
Net income fell 39 percent to $989 million, or 24 cents a
share, from $1.61 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the
year-earlier period.
The quarter included $400 million in additional costs for
warranty reserves in North America for vehicles from as early as
the 2001 model year, and $100 million in costs related to higher
freight and other items due to the quarter's harsh winter. It
also included previously disclosed costs of $400 million, mostly
due to the currency devaluation in Venezuela.
Excluding one-time items for European restructuring, Ford
earned 25 cents a share, 6 cents below analysts' estimates in a
poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, or about the same amount as the
warranty reserves.
