MOSCOW, June 1 Ford's Russian business has begun exporting Russian-assembled cars to Belarus partly to offset weak demand in the Russian domestic market.

Russia's auto industry is forecast to fall 10 percent in 2016, showing the impact of the country's economic crisis brought on by the collapse in oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

In the first four months of 2016, car sales in Russia fell 14.7 percent.

Ford Sollers, Ford's joint venture with Russian partners, said that Belarus would be the second country where it will export Russian-made cars. It also exports them to Kazahkstan.

The fall in the rouble against the dollar in 2014-2016, has made cars made in Russia cheaper than elsewhere.

"The clients (in Belarus) will be able to buy the cars at the more attractive price than before", a Ford Sollers spokeswoman told Reuters.

Some Ford cars in Belarus have been imported from Europe until now.

Mark Ovenden, president and CEO of Ford Sollers, told Reuters in an interview last year that the company could also target markets in Eastern Europe and beyond.

Ford Sollers aims to export to Belarus the full range of models it produces in Russia, including the Fiesta, Focus, EcoSport and Transit, among others.

Compared with sales of 1.3 million vehicles expected in Russia for 2016, the Belarus market is small. The Belarus Auto Association said forecasts for a fall in sales this year of 20-30 percent to 37,000 - 40,000 vehicles was an "optimistic" forecast. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, additional reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Gleb Stolyarov. Editing by Jane Merriman)