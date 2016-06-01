MOSCOW, June 1 Ford's Russian business has
begun exporting Russian-assembled cars to Belarus partly to
offset weak demand in the Russian domestic market.
Russia's auto industry is forecast to fall 10 percent in
2016, showing the impact of the country's economic crisis
brought on by the collapse in oil prices and Western sanctions
over the Ukraine conflict.
In the first four months of 2016, car sales in Russia fell
14.7 percent.
Ford Sollers, Ford's joint venture with Russian partners,
said that Belarus would be the second country where it will
export Russian-made cars. It also exports them to Kazahkstan.
The fall in the rouble against the dollar in 2014-2016, has
made cars made in Russia cheaper than elsewhere.
"The clients (in Belarus) will be able to buy the cars at
the more attractive price than before", a Ford Sollers
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Some Ford cars in Belarus have been imported from Europe
until now.
Mark Ovenden, president and CEO of Ford Sollers, told
Reuters in an interview last year that the company could also
target markets in Eastern Europe and beyond.
Ford Sollers aims to export to Belarus the full range of
models it produces in Russia, including the Fiesta, Focus,
EcoSport and Transit, among others.
Compared with sales of 1.3 million vehicles expected in
Russia for 2016, the Belarus market is small. The Belarus Auto
Association said forecasts for a fall in sales this year of
20-30 percent to 37,000 - 40,000 vehicles was an "optimistic"
forecast.
