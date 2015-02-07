FRANKFURT Feb 7 U.S. automaker Ford will
roll out six new models in Russia this year, Chief Executive
Mark Fields was quoted as saying, despite the country's sagging
economy and rising tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia's currency and economic woes were cited in January by
Ford as major reasons the company lowered expectations for its
European business in 2015. Other carmakers have incurred losses
and closed production plants in Russia for the same reason.
"Between end-2014 and end-2015 we will bring six new models
to market," Fields was quoted as saying in German weekly
magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "There are no bad times for me to
introduce a great new model, even if the economic conditions are
difficult."
Fields declined to specify any company target for reducing
its losses in Europe, the magazine said. "We don't have a fixed
target. We'll cut back the losses this year and want to become
profitable again as quickly as possible," he said.
In China, Ford aims to double its production capacity by the
end of the year compared to 2013, Fields said. By the end of
2015, Ford will be able to produce 1.4 million cars and 500,000
trucks annually in China, he said.
To reach that goal, the company will build two new factories
and extend capacity at existing operations, he said.
"We still see very much potential for growth," he was quoted
as saying in the German-language magazine.
