MOSCOW, April 10 U.S. auto maker Ford Motor Co
will take control of its Russian venture with Sollers
and provide it with additional financial support, the
Russian firm said on Friday.
Ford is taking control in exchange for preferred shares in
the Ford-Sollers venture, while its economic interest in the
venture remains unchanged at 50 percent, Sollers said.
The companies agreed the changes to the venture's
shareholder structure on March 31, Sollers said, without
providing any financial details of the transaction.
"According to the amendments, the parties agreed to support
the business of the joint venture in the near future, thus
providing a platform for future growth," Sollers said in its
2014 financial report.
It added Ford would provide "additional financing and
support" to the venture which is responsible for local
production, sales and imports of Ford cars in Russia, while
Sollers will have the right to sell its stake in JV to Ford for
at least $135 million.
Sollers said earlier on Friday that losses at the venture
resulted in a 2014 net loss of 3.7 billion roubles ($72 million)
compared with a net profit of 3.6 billion in 2013.
Stripping off Ford-Sollers's results, the auto maker would
have made a net profit of 1.7 billion roubles, it said.
Car sales in Russia fell sharply last year as demand
faltered following a drop in the rouble and a sharp economic
slowdown amid Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis and lower oil prices.
The decline continued this year with March sales down 42.5
percent, according to the Association of European Businesses
which expects the market to fall by around 24 percent in 2015.
Sollers also has joint ventures with Japanese car makers
Mazda, Toyota, and Isuzu and a
partnership with S.Korea's SsangYong.
($1 = 51.3500 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)