MOSCOW, April 10 U.S. auto maker Ford Motor Co
said on Friday it had taken control of its Russian venture
with Russian car company Sollers and would provide it
with additional financial support.
The move comes as the Ford-Sollers venture recorded a 2014
net loss of 5.5 billion roubles ($107 million), hit by a slump
in sales because of a drop in the rouble and a downturn in the
economy.
Car sales in Russia fell sharply last year as demand
faltered after Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis and lower oil prices caused rouble weakness.
Ford said it was taking control through the acquisition of
preferred shares in the venture and would provide additional
funding for the business.
"Both partners will continue to work jointly to improve the
business outlook for the Ford-Sollers joint venture by expanding
its vehicle line-up to better meet the needs of Russian
customers," Ford said in a statement.
Ford's equity stake in Ford-Sollers, which is responsible
for local production, sales and imports of Ford cars in Russia,
remains unchanged at 50 percent but the U.S. company will have
future rights to buy out Sollers from the venture.
Sollers said its stake was worth no less an estimated $135
million. The companies did not disclose the financial details of
the transaction in preferred shares.
Ford said it had consolidated the joint venture for
financial reporting purposes effective March 31, 2015 when the
changes were agreed. It said there would be no impact on its
first-quarter earnings or full-year guidance for its European
operations.
Sollers said earlier on Friday that losses at the joint
venture resulted in a 2014 net loss of 3.7 billion roubles ($72
million) compared with a net profit of 3.6 billion in 2013.
Stripping out Ford-Sollers's results, the auto maker would
have made a net profit of 1.7 billion roubles, it said.
Russia's car sales decline has continued this year, with
March sales down 42.5 percent, according to the Association of
European Businesses (AEB), which expects the market to fall by
around 24 percent in 2015.
Sales of Ford cars fell 73 percent to 1,848 in March, to be
down 71 percent in the first quarter compared to a year ago,
according to the figures from the AEB.
Sollers also has joint ventures with Japanese car makers
Mazda, Toyota, and Isuzu and a
partnership with S.Korea's SsangYong.
