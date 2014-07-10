By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, July 10 Ford Motor Co has a
long-term commitment to South Africa, its regional head said,
playing down any concerns about strikes that an engineering
federation said had prompted the U.S. carmaker to consider
pulling out of the country.
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South
Africa (SEIFSA) said the local head of Ford, Jeff Nemeth, told
SEIFSA's chief executive that "he was under pressure from his
head office to pull the company's operation out South Africa."
Nemeth told SEIFSA of concerns within Ford over strike
action, SEIFSA spokeswoman Ollie Madlala said.
Nemeth spoke to SEIFSA shortly before more than 220,000
workers led by the NUMSA metalworkers union - South Africa's
biggest - launched a strike for higher pay that has hit the
supply of auto parts.
Asked to comment, the president of Ford's Middle East and
Africa operations, Jim Benintende, said: "We have a long-term
commitment to South Africa... and we're making news next week
about future products."
Ford wanted to respect the strike negotiation process "so
all we have to say is that we hope all sides come to amicable
agreements as soon as possible," he said.
The strike, now in its second week, has already forced
General Motors to halt production, and Ford and other
automakers could follow suit if it continues.
The NUMSA strike follows a walkout by platinum miners that
lasted five months and ended two weeks ago.
A four-week strike last year by more than 30,000 NUMSA
members at major automakers cost the industry around $2 billion.
Ford sells around 6,000 vehicles a month in South Africa,
making it the third-largest seller behind Toyota Motor Corp
and Volkswagen AG.
It also exports vehicles from South Africa.
