DETROIT Oct 1 Ford Motor Co expects industry U.S. September auto sales to rise about 10 percent to between 1.265 million and 1.275 million vehicles, company sales analyst Erich Merkle said on Wednesday.

Ford's chief economist Emily Kolinski Morris said the industry's underlying fundamentals remain strong, including demand from consumers driving older cars they want or need to replace.

Both Ford executives spoke to investors and reporters on a conference call.

A survey of analysts by Reuters also showed expectations of an increase of about 10 percent over auto sales last September. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)