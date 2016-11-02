Nov 2 Ford Motor Co reported an 11.7
percent fall in October vehicle sales in the United States, led
by a decline in sales of cars such as Fusion and Mustang.
October vehicle sales in the United States fell to 188,813
from 213,938 a year earlier, Ford said on Wednesday.
Ford is reporting sales a day later than the rest of the
industry due to a fire on Monday at its headquarters, which
interrupted power to a data center that the company and its
dealers use to report and track sales.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)