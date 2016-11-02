(Updates total U.S. October sales numbers)
Nov 2 Ford Motor Co reported an 11.7
percent fall in October vehicle sales in the United States, led
by a decline in sales of cars such as the Mustang and Ford
Fusion sedan.
October vehicle sales in the United States fell to 188,813
from 213,938 a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker's October sales missed Autodata
Corp's estimate of 208,259 vehicles. Autodata, an industry body,
tracks new vehicle deliveries.
Overall U.S. auto sales fell 5.8 percent to 1,372,320
vehicles in October, Autodata reported, with the seasonally
adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 18.02 million
vehicles.
Ford is reporting sales a day later than the rest of the
industry.
A fire on Monday at the Detroit-based automaker's
headquarters interrupted power to a data center the company and
its dealers use to report and track sales.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar and Martina D'Couto)