Dec 15 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it
secured a permit from California to begin testing its
self-driving car on public roads from next year.
Ford, which will test its Ford Fusion Hybrid car, joins
companies ranging from Alphabet Inc's Google to
Volkswagen AG in testing the fast-growing
self-driving technology.
Other carmakers already approved by California include Honda
Motor Co Ltd, Daimler AG's, Mercedes Benz,
Tesla Motors Inc, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and BMW
AG.
California is one of a handful of states, along with
Michigan, Florida and Nevada, that have passed legislation
enabling testing of self-driving cars on public roads.
Google and other automotive manufacturers and suppliers have
said the technology to build self-driving cars should be ready
by 2020.
