(Adds small car production cuts at GM, details on Ford
government loan)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, July 9 Ford Motor Co will move
production of its Focus small cars and C-Max hybrids from its
Michigan Assembly Plant near Detroit in 2018, it said on
Thursday, highlighting difficulties U.S. automakers are having
building fuel-efficient vehicles profitably at home.
The announcement casts doubt on the future of one of Ford's
largest U.S. factories and comes just days before executives and
leaders of the United Auto Workers formally kick off talks
toward a new labor agreement. The UAW is expected to push for
wage increases and fight company proposals to scale back
healthcare costs.
Ford did not say where it would build the next-generation
Focus and C-Max for the U.S. market. But less than three months
ago, the company said it would spend $2.5 billion on engine and
transmission plants in Mexico.
Ford has assembly plants in Mexico that make Fusion midsize
sedans and Fiesta small cars. Ford and the UAW did not comment
on reports that the cars would be made outside the United
States.
Spokeswoman Kristina Adamski said the company must make
production decisions that allow it to remain competitive.
"We actively are pursuing future vehicle alternatives to
produce at Michigan Assembly and will discuss this issue with
United Auto Workers leadership as part of the upcoming
negotiations," she said.
Ford, like crosstown rivals General Motors Co and
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , got support from
the U.S. government to build fuel-efficient vehicles in U.S.
plants.
Michigan Assembly in Wayne was among 13 Ford factories that
benefited from a $5.9 billion loan from the U.S. Department of
Energy in 2009. Ford has paid back $1.8 billion of that loan
meant to spur development of fuel-efficient cars.
Jimmy Settles, the union's chief liaison and negotiator with
Ford, said in a statement: "We are extremely confident that a
new product commitment will be secured during the upcoming 2015
negotiations and that the Michigan Assembly Plant will maintain
a full production schedule."
U.S. first-half sales were down 3 percent for the Focus and
17 percent for the C-Max.
In April, Ford announced that it would cut a shift at the
Michigan Assembly Plant and lay off 700 workers.
GM has said it is laying off 260 workers and cutting
production at the Detroit-area Orion Assembly plant where it
makes the Chevrolet Sonic. The subcompact's
U.S. sales through June were down 27 percent from a year
earlier.
Although GM announced 100 of those layoffs in June, it said
later that month that it would spend $245 million at the Orion
plant and add 300 jobs to produce a new car there, without
specifying what that car will be.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Christian Plumb)