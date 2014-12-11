DETROIT Dec 11 Ford Motor Co hopes to get
a fresh start and erase bad memories for some owners when it
launches the new version of its in-car, interactive touch-screen
system next fall.
Ford said Sync 3 will be more intuitive, sport improved
voice-recognition software and operate more like a smartphone
than the first two generations, the last of which prompted
customer complaints in Consumer Reports magazine for being
distracting, clumsy and overly complex.
Chief Technology Officer Raj Nair said Ford put a lot of
effort into finding out what customers wanted, including drawing
on 22,000 consumer comments.
Citing smartphone ownership of about 80 percent by Ford
customers, Nair said Sync 3 will "perform more like today's
smartphones and tablets but with specific details to make it
appropriate for travel." It will also "seamlessly integrate"
with Apple Inc's Siri virtual-assistant capability for
iPhone users.
Getting connectivity right is important for all automakers
at a time when problems with infotainment systems are often the
biggest complaint about new vehicles, according to an annual
quality survey released in October by Consumer Reports.
Ford performed poorly in Consumer Reports' survey just a few
years ago because of the Sync with MyFord Touch system. However,
the complaints dropped significantly this year.
Ford said it has turned the corner on customer satisfaction
on the current version of Sync, which was initially panned but
is now receiving high marks from customers. Sync was introduced
in January 2007.
Nair said Sync 3 was the most heavily researched program in
Ford's history. The new version was developed over 18 months,
and includes a simplified layout, larger fonts and bigger finger
touch zones. The development budget was undisclosed.
IHS Automotive analyst Mark Boyadjis said the current MyFord
Touch system still carries the stigma of early consumer
complaints and added that Ford was smart to drop the name for
upcoming models. Calling Sync 3 a likely success, he said it
will help that bad history fade.
The third generation of Ford's connectivity system will
begin to appear in new cars and trucks in North America next
fall for model year 2016 and be available across its North
American lineup by the end of 2016 for the 2017 model year.
Pricing will be similar on Sync 3 to the current version,
which costs just under $1,000.
Ford will offer the new system in Europe and Asia, but has
not announced the timing.
