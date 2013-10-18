(Corrects to eliminate reference to media reports linking Mulally with Boeing in paragraph 1.)

WUHAN, China Oct 18 Ford Motor Co (F.N) Chief Executive Alan Mulally would not dismiss reports that he was approached to run Microsoft (MSFT.O) and speculation that he may be in line for a leadership role at Boeing Boeing Co (BA.N).

"I love serving Ford" was Mulally's repeated comment on the sidelines of an auto conference in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, when asked if he had been approached either directly or indirectly to lead either of those companies.

Mulally, who is 68 years old and came to Ford from Boeing after 38 years there, has led the dramatic resurgence at the U.S. automaker since his arrival in 2006. He is now the third longest serving chief executive in Ford's history after Henry Ford I and Henry Ford II.

His contract calls for his departure at the end of 2014. There is no change to that plan, Mulally said.

