DETROIT, May 28 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into reports of sharp reductions in
engine power in an estimated 400,000 of Ford Motor Co's
2001 to 2013 model-year F-150 pickup trucks.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it
opened a preliminary evaluation to assess whether the large
pickup trucks have a safety related defect after receiving 95
reports alleging incidents of reduced engine power during hard
accelerations at highway speeds, such as merging or passing
maneuvers, in trucks with 3.5-liter gas turbocharged direct
injection engines.
Many of the complaints allege safety concerns associated
with passing vehicles, but NHTSA said no crashes have been
reported to date. A preliminary investigation is the first step
in a process that could lead to a recall if regulators determine
a safety issue needs to be addressed.
A Ford spokeswoman said the U.S. automaker is cooperating
with NHTSA officials in the probe.
The F-150 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. market.
NHTSA said about one-third of the reports it received
indicate the incidents occurred while driving in humid or rainy
conditions.
Ford has issued three technical service bulletins related to
intermittent stumble/misfire on acceleration from highway cruise
in humid or damp conditions in some model-year 2011 and 2012
F-150 trucks equipped with 3.5-liter gas turbocharged direct
injection engines, according to NHTSA.