ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan's net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 202.5 million lira ($95.3 million), its results showed, far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 84.4 million lira.

The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales fell 20.4 percent to 2.046 billion lira in the first quarter. ($1 = 2.1256 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)