BRIEF-GRANITE AWARDED A $33 MILLION SHARED USE PATH PROJECT IN NEVADA
ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan's net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 202.5 million lira ($95.3 million), its results showed, far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 84.4 million lira.
The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales fell 20.4 percent to 2.046 billion lira in the first quarter. ($1 = 2.1256 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Elliott International Lp reports purchase of 327,056 shares of Peabody Energy from April 25 - April 27 at price ranging from $26.0724/share-$26.50/share Source text - http://bit.ly/2pEfWNL Further company coverage: