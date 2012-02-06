WASHINGTON Feb 6 Ford Motor Co on
Monday said it had decided not to participate in a new Pentagon
competition to replace the U.S. military's fleet of workhorse
Humvee vehicles.
Ford said the Pentagon had asked it to examine a possible
joint bid with defense contractor Raytheon Co and Future
Force, but the three companies had decided they could not meet
the U.S. Army's proposed schedule for the Joint Light Tactical
Vehicle (JLTV) program.
"Ford, Raytheon and Future Force -- the three organizations
that were asked to work together on a proposal -- have reviewed
the request for Proposal for the JLTV program and decided to
pass because we are unable to meet the program's timing
requirements," said Ford spokesman Mike Levine.
The Army issued a request for proposals for the
multibillion-dollar program on Jan. 26.