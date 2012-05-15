May 15 Harold "Red" Poling, Ford Motor Co's
chief executive in the early 1990s, has died, the U.S.
automaker said on Tuesday.
Poling, who lived in Pacific Grove, California, was 86. No
cause of death was given.
He retired from Ford on Jan. 1, 1994, after a 43-year career
with the company. He was widely credited with imposing a tough
restructuring program that turned around Ford's money-losing
North American automotive operations in the early 1980s.
"Red Poling was an extraordinary leader who had a profound
impact on Ford Motor Co and everyone who worked with him," Ford
Chairman Bill Ford Jr said in a statement.
"With a list of accomplishments that span 43 years,
including leading the company through a remarkable turnaround
during the 1980s and 1990s, Red was respected by all for his
leadership, his passion for being the low-cost producer and
his genuine affinity for people," Bill Ford added.
Poling was elected chairman in 1990, succeeding Don
Peterson. Poling was succeeded as chairman by Alex Trotman, who
died in 2005.
Poling joined Ford in 1951 as a cost analyst in the steel
division controller's office and held various finance positions
before rising to lead Ford's European operations in the mid- and
late 1970s.
He was named vice president of the company's North American
auto operations in 1980 and was promoted to president and chief
operating officer of the company in 1985. He was named vice
chairman in 1987.