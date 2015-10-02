Oct 2 The National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) is upgrading its investigation on 20,275
Ford Motor Co's Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles over
sudden brake failures.
In April, the NHTSA had first opened a preliminary
investigation into reports of brake failures in the model year
2015 vehicles.
The U.S. vehicle safety regulator is now conducting an
engineering analysis, a step required before it can formally
demand Ford for a recall.
The Sacramento police fleet has reported seven front hose
failures in five different Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles
used for its emergency vehicle operation course training,
according to a document filed with the NHTSA.(1.usa.gov/1hfOSeR)
None of the failures resulted in any crashes so far, the
document said.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)