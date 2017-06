DETROIT Jan 15 Ford Motor Co is aiming for a 10 percent jump in the quality of its highly criticized entertainment and navigation system by August 2013.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker reported 400 problems with its MyFord Touch system for every 1,000 vehicles in November 2012. By August, Ford is looking to lower that number to 360.

The company set the goal for 10 percent improved quality in a presentation of slides posted online on Tuesday.