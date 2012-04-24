DETROIT, April 24 Fitch Ratings upgraded Ford
Motor Co to investment grade on Tuesday, marking a key
step that brings the second-largest U.S. automaker closer to
reclaiming its Blue Oval trademark.
Fitch upgraded Ford and its captive finance arm to "BBB-"
from "BB+" to reflect the improvement in Ford's finances and
vehicle lineup since its near-collapse in 2006. As part of its
turnaround, Ford borrowed more than $23 billion in late 2006
secured by most of Ford's assets, including the Blue Oval logo.
Should one more credit ratings agency upgrade Ford to
investment grade, the collateral underpinning those loans would
be released. In a statement, Ford Chief Financial Officer Bob
Shanks called the Fitch upgrade an "important proof point"
validating the company's revival strategy, dubbed One Ford.