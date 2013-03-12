DETROIT, March 12 Ford Motor Co will recall 7,150 vehicles built in November, including the 2013 Escape crossover, because some models are equipped with a defective child lock on the left rear door.

Also included in the recall are the 2013 Focus and C-Max cars, the second-largest U.S. automaker said on Tuesday. The action marks Ford's fifth recall for the redesigned Escape since the vehicle's launch last year.

The company will inspect 5,638 Escapes that were built in Louisville Assembly Plant between Nov. 14 and Nov. 24, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an email.

Ford is recalling 1,223 Focus cars as well as 283 C-Max vehicles. Both of the affected models were built at Michigan Assembly Plant between Nov. 17 and Nov. 21.

In some of these vehicles, the child lock on the left rear door may not work when the driver tries to activate the locks. The driver may incorrectly believe that the locks are functioning properly, Ford said.

About 5,650 of the vehicles covered by the recall are in the United States, Felker said, adding that Ford was not aware of any accidents and injuries due to the problem.

Ford has recalled its 2013 Escape crossover twice for problems with its 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. The company issued two other recalls on the vehicle in early July for problems with the brakes and carpeting.